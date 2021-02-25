Menu
FIRST SCREENING: New Zealand film Bellbird will be the Dalveen Film Society’s debut.
News

Film aficionados start unique venture in Dalveen

Tessa Flemming
24th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
Southern Downs cinephiles have had their wishes granted thanks to a new film society, promising to offer a smorgasbord of independent movies.

Dalveen Film Society has been the brainchild of the small community ever since a 2019 fundraiser raised enough money to instal state-of-the-art cinema equipment into the Dalveen Hall.

While Covid meant the Dalveen Sports Club and organisers had to put plans on hold, this weekend would herald the inauguration of the film loving group.

Organiser Jo Anderson hoped the society could offer the region something outside the “mainstream” cinema offerings.

“I lived in Melbourne for a while to a to see independent films was easy,” she said.

“In the country you could have that easy access and most won’t drive to Brisbane to see an independent film.

“We will start with English-speaking films around our area but hope to move into some international films.

“We want to bring the independent world to Dalveen.”

The film society planed to show a film every two months, according to Ms Anderson.

The first screening, Bellbird, a heartfelt film centring on a New Zealand dairy farmer, was also an opportunity to showcase Granite Belt business.

“We thought we’d link in local cheese producers with a cheese platter,” Ms Anderson said.

“We can advertise local businesses to people who mightn’t have known.”

With outside interest already burgeoning and big plans for the future, including travelling film festivals, Ms Anderson is feeling positive.

“I hope it sparks an interest in people who have not been in the Dalveen Hall before or those residents who don’t come to events,” she said.

Bellbird will be showing at the Dalveen Hall this Saturday, February 27 at 7.30pm.

Doors open 6.30pm with the fully licensed bar operating from then.

Tickets ate $11 for the movie only and $15 for an accompanying cheese platter.

To book, head here.

