‘Fill up now’: Petrol prices expected to climb

HIGH RISE: Petrol prices across the Southern Downs are expected to climb in the coming weeks.

HIGH RISE: Petrol prices across the Southern Downs are expected to climb in the coming weeks.

MOTORISTS are urged to detour to the nearest petrol station next time they jump behind the wheel, with fuel prices expected to skyrocket in the coming weeks.

The fast-rising prices coincide with a loosening of Covid-19 restrictions and the RACQ is encouraging those who want to save an extra dollar to fill up now.

The price increase comes after the State Government’s decision to ease home confinement restrictions, causing fuel prices to creep up across the region.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said fuel prices generally followed a one-month price cycle, with the state entering the more expensive phase of that cycle.

“Some service stations are increasing prices and as we know with the cycle, some go first and then the rest follow,” Ms Smith said.

She said car owners could still catch the savings if they acted quickly.

“If you want to save money, definitely get out now and fill up, whether you’re planning a trip or you just need to fill up the tank,” she said.

“We do expect the cheapest fuel to disappear over the next few days.”

AG Boat Licensing and Driving School owner Melinda Gale said fuel prices didn’t phase the family business, finding ways to work around the price increase.

“We won’t change the price of our lessons depending on fuel prices because we know people only have a certain amount of money to spend,” Mrs Gale said.

“It’s not something we can control and it’s not fair to put those extra costs on families who are trying to get their kids their licences.”

Mrs Gale said it was all about give and take.

“If you put the prices of your lessons up, you will find you have no customers.

“For us, we try to weather the storm.

“If the prices are up really high, I will try to tail the time between my lessons and book those lessons that are over the other side of town closer together.

“There are ways around it rather than putting a financial burden on our learner drivers,” she said.