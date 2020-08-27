Menu
Scott Morrison and Tim Jerome
News

LETTER: We were in this mess way before the pandemic

Staff Writer
27th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Letter to Editor

WILL Queensland voters buy the lie?

Australia's household debt is now at $2.47 trillion. Our household debt to income level is now at 200%.

What does that mean in common sense Aussie?

Australia's household debt is twice as much as our yearly earnings.

This figure includes wages, welfare and other forms of income.

Our debt to GPD is worse than most modern counties. Our debt to GPD is even double most other counties.

So, if you were wondering why things seem tough at the moment and you're wondering how you are going to pay your next bill, it is because our wages have not grown in line with the cost of living.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA-NCA NewsWire Photos AUGUST 26, 2020. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a visit to modular data centre Datapod in Fyshwick, Canberra. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gary Ramage
Who is the blame for that? Both the LNP and Labor.

They have sold you the lie that things have been fine for many years.

They have sold you the lie that they have been managing our economy great. But the facts or figures don't lie.

Come or vote for me says the spider to the fly.

Everything will be better when we find a cure for COVID-19 says the smiling PM.

"Don't blame me for the mess we are in financially, blame the pandemic," says the smiling Morrison.

Sorry Mr Morrison figures don't lie, we were in this mess way before the pandemic. This pandemic has only highlighted that we need a total overhaul in our political leadership and direction. We need leadership other then LNP and ALP, who will look after the average Aussie instead of their rich mates.

Tim Jerome, Traveston

Independent candidate for the state seat of Gympie

