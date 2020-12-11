Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman left critical in a car crash in South Australia’s southeast has succumbed to her injuries almost one week later.
A woman left critical in a car crash in South Australia’s southeast has succumbed to her injuries almost one week later.
News

Fiery crash claims second life

by Emily Cosenza
11th Dec 2020 9:46 AM

A woman who was left a critical condition following a crash in South Australia's southeast has died.

The 45-year-old was flown on December 3 to the Royal Adelaide Hospital - where she succumbed to her injures on Wednesday - after the car she was driving left the road, rolled and burst into flames.

The Holden Jackaroo 4WD was travelling south on the Riddoch Highway, about 5km south of Willalooka, at about 10.30pm when the incident occurred.

Her passenger died at the scene.

Her death brings the state's road toll to 91 compared with 102 at the same time last year.

Originally published as Fiery crash claims second life

road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe sanctuary saved by generous 600-item donation

        Premium Content Stanthorpe sanctuary saved by generous 600-item donation

        News Here’s how dozens of wild animals in need will benefit from the Merry Muster’s kindness.

        ‘TIS THE SEASON: Every end-of-year Stanthorpe event

        Premium Content ‘TIS THE SEASON: Every end-of-year Stanthorpe event

        News Still looking to fill the festive season with fun and free activities? Look no...

        Queensland’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

        Premium Content Queensland’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

        Offbeat It’s the luckiest postcode in Queensland

        Qld students lagging behind in maths, science

        Premium Content Qld students lagging behind in maths, science

        Education Qld lagging behind on maths and science despite making gains