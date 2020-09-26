Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Book Of Mormon Opening Night - Arrivals
The Book Of Mormon Opening Night - Arrivals
Politics

Fierce backlash after journo’s tweet

26th Sep 2020 3:57 PM

A senior Channel 10 journalist has been targeted in a Twitter backlash after she posted a two word tweet today.

Senior journalist Candice Wyatt tweeted "Bye Bye" with a waving hand emoji following Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos' announcement that she'd resigned.

Ms Wyatt shared Ms Mikakos' own tweet with her full statement regarding her resignation. The short tweet has prompted a fierce response on social media, with hundreds of responses and quotes.

Candice Wyatt's tweet has sparked a flurry of outrage.
Candice Wyatt's tweet has sparked a flurry of outrage.

RELATED: Jenny Mikakos quits: Stinging parting shot at Daniel Andrews

Countless social media users responded with outrage to the tweet, accusing Ms Wyatt of political bias.

Political commentator Peter van Onselen said he agreed Ms Mikakos needed to resign, but he called the criticism of the former health minister a "childish pile on".

Author John Birmingham replied to the tweet with a meme, asking Ms Wyatt, "U wot mate?".

Jonathan Green, an ABC presenter and the editor of literary journal Meanjin shared the tweet, appearing to mock Ms Wyatt's role as a senior journalist.

 

 

 

 

Journalist Peter Brent also shared a screenshot of a tweet Ms Wyatt later retweeted, calling for Ms Mikakos' resignation.

"Andrews has lost the Channel 10 newsreader vote," Mr Brent said.

 

Originally published as Fierce backlash after journo's tweet

More Stories

channel 10 journalism journalist victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Belligerent brothers in court over separate pub brawls

        Premium Content Belligerent brothers in court over separate pub brawls

        News One of the brothers says he was provoked after a man flashed his penis and started ‘waving it around’.

        Teen suffers serious head injury in crash

        Premium Content Teen suffers serious head injury in crash

        News A LIFEFLIGHT rescue chopper is en-route to treat an 18-year-old who has sustained a...

        GET ON BOARD: Stanthorpe skatepark to get makeover

        GET ON BOARD: Stanthorpe skatepark to get makeover

        Council News A $20K boost will give the park the facelift Stanthorpe has been waiting for. Find...

        RIDING ON: Gentleman’s ride finds new cause

        Premium Content RIDING ON: Gentleman’s ride finds new cause

        News COVID-19 restrictions threatened the dapper ride, but organisers have a new plan to...