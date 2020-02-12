Festival cup comp offering trio of huge days

Stanthorpe Golf Club are calling for nominations to three huge days of golf to coincide with the Apple and Grape Harvest Festival. Ian Henderson and Matt Waterworth pictured.

GOLF: A recent Apple and Grape Harvest Festival tradition is set to continue this year with festivalgoers encouraged to have a hit of golf.

Locals and tourists are sought to take part in the Apple and Grape Cup on February 29, single stableford on March 4 and 2 ball ambrose on Friday, March 6.

“We started the Apple and Grape Cup two festivals ago,” Stanthorpe Golf Club secretary Neta Thouard said.

“It’s an idea the committee had when the festival went to 10 days. We thought if there’s people coming for 10 days that having some golf days would be a good thing.”

Recognising that Saturday, March 7 is the festivals big day, organisers aimed to work around that date, providing three big events in the build up.

“Obviously members and visitors want to go to festival activities on the Saturday so we came up with the idea to start it a week before,” Mrs Thouard said.

In order to win the Apple and Grape Cup player’s need to have a golf handicap.

“Anyone can play but to actually win and get their name on the cup they have to have a handicap.

“Keith Jones has won the first two and is going for his three-peat.”

No handicap is required for the other two days.

“Friday is the major won ... the 2 ball ambrose sponsored by Crisps Coaches.

“It really does attract an excellent field.

“We love supporting the community and the festival and we certainly want to show off the course at the moment because it’s so green.”

To find out more, nominate and book a golf cart phone 4681 1276 or email play@stanthorpegolfclub.com