Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Thick fog has blanketed Sydney this morning, causing disruptions across the public transport networks and temporarily suspending ferries.
Thick fog has blanketed Sydney this morning, causing disruptions across the public transport networks and temporarily suspending ferries.
Weather

Ferries disrupted by thick fog across harbour

by Joseph Attanasio
20th Jun 2020 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THICK fog has blanketed Sydney this morning, causing disruptions across the public transport networks and temporarily suspending ferries.

The low-lying fog enveloped the city just after sunrise, swallowing the Harbour Bridge in its path and pausing regular scheduled ferries to Cockatoo Island.

Surfers take to a foggy Maroubra Beach this morning. Picture: Brianne Makin
Surfers take to a foggy Maroubra Beach this morning. Picture: Brianne Makin

 

Maroubra was unrecognisable this morning as surfers and beachgoers battled the haze. Picture: Brianne Makin
Maroubra was unrecognisable this morning as surfers and beachgoers battled the haze. Picture: Brianne Makin

Maroubra Beach was unrecognisable this morning as surfers and beachgoers battled the haze to catch a wave.

Social media users took to Twitter to share incredible photos of the fog, which completely covered Sydney's skyline and much of the eastern suburbs.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology said: "Conditions are easing across the CBD, however in the inner west, Richmond and Bankstown area there is still some significant fog."

"The skyline should become clear within the next two hours in these areas."

Drivers are being advised to practice caution on the roads.

Originally published as Ferries disrupted by thick fog across harbour

public transport sydney harbour

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funeral changes welcome relief for mourners

        premium_icon Funeral changes welcome relief for mourners

        News Stanthorpe funeral services boss said it’s been a tough period for them, but especially for grieving loved ones.

        TAKE OUT THE TRASH: SDRC considers kerbside collection

        premium_icon TAKE OUT THE TRASH: SDRC considers kerbside collection

        Council News The Mt Colliery woman said she’s been waiting over ten years for the council...

        Election to go ahead as usual despite potential COVID-19 risk

        premium_icon Election to go ahead as usual despite potential COVID-19...

        News “We want to see Queenslanders enjoying a democracy sausage and voting in...

        Virus jobs famine could leave feast of produce to rot

        premium_icon Virus jobs famine could leave feast of produce to rot

        News Crops worth millions of dollars could be left to rot on the vine