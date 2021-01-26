Fears several dead in horror crash

A number of people are feared dead following a serious crash involving at least three cars and multiple pedestrians on Brisbane's bayside.

The incident took place on Finucane Rd in Alexandra Hills after 5pm today.

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash at Alexandra Hills. Picture: Facebook

Finucane Rd, near Vienna Rd, is closed in both directions, with police saying it is unlikely to open for several hours.

Emergency services including critical care paramedics remain on scene.

There are reports of multiple serious injuries and some fatalities, and that a vehicle involved may have been stolen.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Fears several dead in horror bayside crash