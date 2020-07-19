Menu
Prestige oceanfront homes on Ocean View Drive in Wamberal. Picture: David Swift
Fears more oceanside homes will collapse

18th Jul 2020 7:52 AM

TWO homes at Wamberal on NSW's Central Coast have partially crumbled into the sea with fears growing more could be lost.

Monster waves and high tides smashed the luxury homes along Ocean View Drive in Wamberal for the past few days, making a number of houses unstable.

The SES told residents on Saturday it would be cutting power and water to all properties long the road in a bid to keep locals safe.

The oceanfront homes on Ocean View Drive have been smashed by days of dangerous waves. Picture: David Swift
Ocean View Drive resident Matilda Cahill told the ABC the decision from the SES was "frustrating".

"We've had a couple of engineers here this morning saying the house is looking all right … but there'll be no power, no water, they're turning it off so we've got to go. We don't have a house to go to, but we've got to go," she said.

High tide returns at night, with residents likely facing a sleepless night as they wait to see if their home could also be lost.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a number of dangerous surf warnings this week, reporting swell as high as 11.5m.

 

The swells have caused erosion and land to slip into the ocean. Picture: David Swift
