One patient was assessed for critical injuries at the scene after a single-vehicle crash on the New England Highway just prior to midnight. Picture: Kevin Farmer

One patient was assessed for critical injuries at the scene after a single-vehicle crash on the New England Highway just prior to midnight. Picture: Kevin Farmer

A man has been treated for "critical" injuries after a horrific crash outside Toowoomba last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed just after midnight, emergency services were called to a crash in Allora, on the New England Highway.

The Chronicle understands the male driver may have crashed into a power pole outside a fuel station.

He was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

More to come.

Originally published as Fears for man suffering 'critical' injuries after horror crash