AUSTRALIA’S BEST: Stanthorpe’s Apple and Grape Harvest Festival has been nominated for an Australian Event Award.
Fears for future of iconic Stanthorpe festival

Emily Clooney
4th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
THERE are growing concerns the Granite Belt’s largest event may never look the same, with lingering restrictions on large-scale events.

The Apple and Grape Harvest Festival saw close to 70,000 people descend on the region in March.

Festival president Max Hunter said the economic impact of drought and coronavirus could be detrimental to the future of the festival.

“It does concern me, because sponsors are going to be hard to come by because the economic climate is going to make it hard for our traditional sponsors to come back on board,” he said.

“If they do, they might come back at a lesser amount.

“You need $500,000 to put an event on about that size, and then $610,000 for the next one.”

Approximately 70,000 people attended this year’s Apple and Grape Harvest Festival grand parade.
As the region’s last event before virus restrictions were imposed, Mr Hunter said businesses were still reaping the tourism benefits.

“The flow-on effect that we’re seeing in the past six to seven weeks … has been staggering,” he said.

“What it has done for the district is overwhelming.”

The fears about the festival’s future come as it was named a state finalist in the Australian Event Awards.

Mr Hunter said the nomination would be beneficial for the entire Granite Belt community.

“It points to the fact that the festival has survived 54 years against all the odds,” Mr Hunter said.

“We’re a small town and a small population that has suffered so much.”

It is estimated the festival brought $2.5 million in revenue for Granite Belt businesses this year.

The winners of the Australian Event Awards are set to be named on October.

