Fears for dingo after removal of tracking collar

A photo taken of Yellow Tag with the tracking device on.

A photo taken of Yellow Tag with the tracking device on.

A dingo that was fitted with a collar after concerning interactions with tourists is still at risk after again attracting the attention of rangers on Fraser Island, a dingo advocacy group claims.

A statement from Save the Fraser Island Dingoes raised concerns tourists had been approaching the dingo, which led to negative interactions.

The dingo, known as Yellow Tag, had its tracking collar removed in August.

The collar was removed when the dingo welcomed a litter, but the SFID statement claimed the pups did not survive.

A dingo advocacy group has raised its concerns for a dingo, nicknamed Yellow Tag.

"The young dingo has been seen frequenting the Eli Creek area enticed by the scraps of food dropped by holiday-makers, but the area is considered a 'no-go' zone for dingoes," the statement read.

"Unfortunately the dingoes are not aware of these restrictions."

According to the group, the dingo had been seen foraging in the sand and she made no attempt to interact with tourists, but tourists had attempted to interact with her.

Yellow Tag pictured when she had a tracking device.

"This would only cause confusion for the animal who is simply trying to survive in an environment overrun with vehicles, tents and people," the statement from SFID read.

"A park ranger at Eli Creek made it clear that she is becoming a nuisance to them."

The statement said there were now growing concerns for the dingo's welfare.

"In the meantime children were climbing sand dunes unsupervised and four-wheel drives were racing along the beach at excessive speeds.

Yellow Tag roams the dunes.

"Perhaps visitor behaviour rather than dingo behaviour should be the focus."

The Department of Environment and Science has been contacted for comment.