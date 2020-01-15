Fearless Zampa holds Indian sign over King Kohli

Adam Zampa showed why he will be a key weapon at the two World Cups India will host in the next four years with his risk-reward bowling delivering the biggest prize on Tuesday night.

Indian captain Virat Kohli heaped praise on Zampa's aggressive style on Monday and then watched on in horror as he foreshadowed his own downfall when the attacking leg-spinner struck in Mumbai.

Test great Nathan Lyon was bitterly disappointed that he was left at home, however in Indian conditions the Aussies are all-in on Zampa's fearless approach as the frontline spinner.

While damp conditions in England cost Zampa a fruitful World Cup last year, they are set to play into his hands when Australia chases a sixth ODI crown.

India will host the T20 World Cup in 2021 and the next 50-over World Cup in 2023.

Zampa, 27, jagged 11 wickets in last year's 3-2 series win in India and wowed Kohli with his brio and vim.

Tuesday night's packed crowd erupted when Kohli - demoted to No.4 as India crammed three specialist openers above him - rocked a Zampa short ball into the stands at the tiny Wankhede Stadium.

But Kohli was gone for 16 the very next ball as he drove a floated delivery straight back to the free-spirited bowler.

"He was one bowler who had more belief than others is what I felt," Kohli said.

"Even when he was hit for boundaries he kept coming at the batsmen and tried to get them out, which I think is important for a wrist-spinner.

"And his mindset was a standout for them in the last series. He made those important breakthroughs in the games that they won."

Zampa (1-53) has now dismissed Kohli four times and provided the highlight of last night's collapse as the hosts lost 4-30 in 35 balls.

Zampa can cop some stick, but he sticks at it. It's that attacking mindset that is so precious to a team that prioritises middle-over wickets in its game plan.

The free-spirited cricketer wants the ball in his hand for key overs.

While that's unlikely at international level, given the world-class quicks, that's why Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell is not afraid to bring on Zampa in the power-play or at the death in the Big Bash.

In Australia's recent T20 series demolition of Sri Lanka and Pakistan, David Warner remarked how Zampa and Ashton Agar nailed their lengths.

While Zampa only took one wicket against India, it was the big one. And that's why he's a big part of the World Cup plans.