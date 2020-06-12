Father locked up for drug trafficking

Adam Thomas Connolly was sentenced to five years and nine months jail for drug trafficking.

A man who trafficked drugs over a six-month period was found to have $50,000 of unexplained transactions in his bank account.

Adam Thomas Connolly, 29, was on two suspended sentences at the time he was operating a "well-organised trafficking enterprise".

The Townsville Supreme Court heard on May 23 last year police were executing a search warrant at a Bowen address when Connolly drove on to the property.

Police searched him and found $7590 in cash in his pocket, a mobile phone and a used glass pipe down his underwear.

The court heard police uncovered a small dark bag in Connolly's car and found 40.014g of methamphetamines, .843g of cocaine and 2.623g of MDMA.

A police analysis of Connolly's phone uncovered offers to supply significant quantities of cannabis and methamphetamines in Ayr and Bowen between November 22, 2018 and May 22, 2019.

Crown prosecutor Nigel Rees told the court there were $50,000 of unexplained transactions in Connolly's bank account.

Police arrested Connolly on June 4 last year and he pleaded guilty to 11 charges, including one count of trafficking dangerous drugs.

The court heard Connolly had a five-page criminal history spanning a decade.

Defence barrister David James said his client was supported in court by his mother and father and explained they were "attuned to his issues".

Mr James told the court Connolly had two children and asked for a reduced sentence to reflect the "burdensome" nature of imprisonment due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Justice David North acknowledged the significance of Connolly's drug distribution.

"You are not a street-level trafficker seeking out an existence attempting to make ends meet and finance an overwhelming habit," he said.

"Yours was a serious, well-organised trafficking enterprise and quite a deliberate plan."

Justice North activated the suspended sentences in whole and declared the 372 days spent in pre-sentence custody.

Connolly was sentenced to five years and nine months' jail. A parole eligibility date was set at May 4 next year.

Convictions were recorded and a serious drug certificate was issued.

Originally published as Father locked up for drug trafficking