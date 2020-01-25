Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Father charged over baby son’s death

by Alexandria Utting
25th Jan 2020 10:36 AM | Updated: 1:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE father has faced court over the death of his four-month-old baby.

Tiaan Burger, 27, was yesterday charged with the murder of his son Finnick Hercules Burger, who died on January 15.

Police allege the baby suffered "catastrophic brain injuries" and other internal injuries.

It is alleged the injuries occurred at a Sun Valley address earlier this month.

The child died after being flown to Brisbane Children's Hospital last week.

Burger's matter was mentioned briefly in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning but the man did not apply for bail because of the severity of the charges.

His matter will return to court on February 17.

baby death court editors picks police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drought-hit farmers fear hay supply will soon run out

        premium_icon Drought-hit farmers fear hay supply will soon run out

        Rural Drought-stricken farmers hold “grave concerns” Australia could run out of fodder by autumn, as thousands miss out on cheap water from the federal government.

        Queensland Police join the National Day of Action

        Queensland Police join the National Day of Action

        News Driving on our roads and using our roads should never come at such an irreversible...

        Aussie Day long weekend weather forecast

        premium_icon Aussie Day long weekend weather forecast

        News Your Australia Day long weekend weather forecast

        Granite Belt loses its title as top region for a fruity fave

        premium_icon Granite Belt loses its title as top region for a fruity fave

        News Why the Queen Garnet plum no longer thrives here.