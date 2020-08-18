Father and son killed in tragic crash

A Toyota Landcruiser involved in a single vehicle fatal crash on Barkly Highway on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Picture: Supplied

A Toyota Landcruiser involved in a single vehicle fatal crash on Barkly Highway on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Picture: Supplied

TENNANT Creek resident Russell Dyer and his 18-year-old son Paul Dyer have been identified as the victims of a tragic single vehicle crash along the Barkley Highway.

It is understood Mr Dyer, 52, was on his way home to Tennant Creek from Queensland with his son when the silver Toyota LandCruiser they were travelling in left the road and hit a tree.

The father and son had passed through the NT/QLD border and were travelling along the Barkley Highway when the crash occurred around 80km west of the Barkly Homestead at about 5pm Saturday.

A NT Police spokeswoman confirmed the 18-year-old learner driver, who was behind the wheel, was a Queensland resident who was in the process of moving to Tennant Creek for work.

MORE TOP NT NEWS

Push to stop armed police entering communities without elders permission

Cop fronts court on high-range drink driving charge

CLP considering police action after campaign turns ugly on weekend

NT Police and the NT Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene of the crash, but both men unfortunately died at the scene.

Pictures of the crash wreckage show the impact of hitting the tree left the driver's side of the vehicle almost completely caved in.

The car was displaying yellow Learner plates and towing a trailer filled with boxes.

Detectives from the Southern Major Crash Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

This tragic crash comes only a month after a 21-year-old woman died in a separate single-vehicle crash about 55km north of Tennent Creek.

Director Ambulance Services at St John Ambulance, Andrew Thomas, said they were concerned to see an increase recently in the number of crashes they had been responding to around the NT.

"St John NT appeals to all Territorians to take care on the roads," he said.

"Wear a seat belt, don't drink drive, pay attention and drive to the conditions.

"The last thing our paramedics want to do is respond to a crash to find that there is nothing they can do to help."

The Northern Territory road toll now stands at 17, compared to 20 this time last year

.

Originally published as Father and son killed in tragic single-vehicle crash