Fat Prophets founder lists property for sale

Having bought a backpackers for $11m, Fat Prophets founder Angus Geddes has listed his stunning Potts Point amalgamated sub-penthouse with a $7m price guide.

The founder and chief of the funds management group nabbed Kanga House backpackers at 141, 141a and 143 Victoria Street at auction on March 20, with McGrath Double Bay's Simon Exleton doing his bidding.

Exleton has now listed Geddes's level 15 and 16 north-facing apartment in the Omnia block at 1503/226 Victoria Street, which is set to be popular.

Having been given an exclusive tour, it's the spectacular 270-degree panoramic view - of the CBD, Opera House, Bridge and Potts Point skyline to the Heads - that's the knockout wow factor of the amalgamated apartment.

It offers 225 sqm of internal living space.

I loved the sense of space and peacefulness. The configuration allows for perfect cross-ventilation: open the windows to the east and west and enjoy the breeze and the view.

There's airconditioning, but you probably won't need it.

The price, too, looks fair. Geddes bought the apartments off-the-plan in 2016 for $6,725,000.

Completed in 2019, the apartment now occupies 225 sqm of internal space across the two floors, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It has three balconies and comes with two car spots.

Iconic views.

The apartment, which has engineered oak floors, is the second-largest and the only amalgamated apartment in the building.

The gourmet gas kitchen comes equipped with fully integrated Miele appliances.

Potts Point shops, eateries and wine bars are at your doorstep.

Geddes is planning to move into the former backpackers, on a 450 sqm block, once its transformation into a single home is complete.

He's no stranger to Potts Point.

In March 2013 Geddes sold no. 61 Victoria street for $2.18m at auction, also through Exleton, enabling him to purchase 57 Victoria Street for $2.7m.

He still owns that property, which is now valued at $6m.

Enjoy many formal dinners here.

The kitchen is super stylish.