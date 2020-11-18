FAST TRACK: Plan for $900K+ Stanthorpe water meters greenlit

ON TRACK: A $1.9M drag racing precinct is another major project set to hit the region. Picture: contributed

ON TRACK: A $1.9M drag racing precinct is another major project set to hit the region. Picture: contributed

STANTHORPE is set to benefit from a number of projects being fast-tracked by SDRC, including a water management scheme totalling almost $1 million.

The council confirmed “detailed submissions” on the project were in October sent to the Federal Government in application for a cut of the $38.6 million Local Economic Recovery package.

Of the seven potential projects included in the original funding application, a $940,000 plan for “smart water meters” and the $19,000 Accelerate Economic Development and Tourism project were also progressed.

“The ‘smart water meters’ project is a proposal to install water meters within the Stanthorpe community to help capture real time water usage data,” an SDRC spokeswoman said.

“The (tourism project) is a joint marketing initiative which will raise the profile of the region and enable economic development tourism linkages to one of our main source markets, greater Toowoomba.”

The priciest project awaiting funding approval remains a $1.9 million drag strip precinct in Warwick, which could boost the region’s already thriving motorsports scene.

While SDRC was unable to give further details of the project planning, Mayor Vic Pennisi was a strong advocate for the expansion of Warwick’s thriving motorsports scene when it was first tabled in August.

“They have a full business case, they have a full strategic plan, and they have costings for construction,” Cr Pennisi said.

“They do have a full plan, and it’s not just for the drag strip – it’s for the grandstands, the toilets, the whole kit and kaboodle.”

However, the advancement of these three projects will likely come at the expense of the other four potential options listed in the original application, which were “deemed ineligible” by the government.

These included a second round of the controversial rural water tank rebate worth $1.3 million and a further $150,000 for the management of Cambanoora Gorge.

The SDRC spokeswoman said a timeline for any of the progressed projects remained subject to funding outcomes.

MORE COUNCIL NEWS:

COUNCIL CONFLICT: Debate breaks out over $100K grant package

DEVELOPMENT BOOM: Warwick’s new unit complex approved

FRESH START: Warwick’s Australia Day plans overhauled