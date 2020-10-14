Fast-paced comp to ignite basketball rivalries

NEW TEAM: The Granite Belt Giants’ season may have been called off however Stanthorpe Fitness Centre are eager to fill the void.

THE Granite Belt’s growing basketball community will find themselves on court again with the Stanthorpe Fitness Centre set to launch an independent season.

It comes after the Granite Belt Giants were forced to cancel their season due to coronavirus restrictions.

Centre manager Chanel Fonoti hoped the mixed social competition would fill the void for eager players.

“We’re trying it out for seven weeks and next year we’ll be able to do a full competition if everyone likes it,” Fonoti said.

“Being able to have (basketball) available on a weekday for everyone will hopefully give us an edge over other sports.”

The league will host four age brackets; a primary competition (9 to 11-year-olds), intermediate competition (12-to 15-year-olds), senior competition (15- to 17-years-old), and an open competition (18-years and older).

While there has already been an overwhelming number of nominations, Fonoti said the more players or teams were needed to get the competition up and running.

“There’s been over 20 nominations for individual players and roughly six teams in the younger competitions but it’s still early days,” she said.

“We’ve had some interest from Stanthorpe State High School and St Joseph’s, so they’ll be putting in a couple of teams.

“We’re hoping it’s only quiet before school holidays have just finished.”

The seven-week basketball season is expected to tip off on October 27, with nominations needing to be submitted by October 24.

