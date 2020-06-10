Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Wine Industry Association president Mike Hayes. Picture: David Martinelli
Queensland Wine Industry Association president Mike Hayes. Picture: David Martinelli
News

Farmers call to support $1.8 billion climate change package

Saavanah Bourke
10th Jun 2020 3:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW report from Farmers for Climate Action shows the possibility of a $100 billion agricultural industry and tens of thousands of jobs to benefit regional communities.

The report outlines four priority areas for federal investment with many of the initiatives outlined already within principle support from the government.

Farmers for Climate Action, a movement of farmers, agricultural leaders and rural Australians hope farmers on the front lines of climate change are part of its solution.

Queensland Wine Industry Association president Mike Hayes said the biggest issues the wine industry faces is climate change.

“The saddest thing we see is that so many people are still denying climate change,” Mr Hayes said.

“It’s costing us more to farm now than it has ever before.”

Mr Hayes said if changes don’t start happening, the future of farming will cease to exist.

“Australians need to be playing part in this, that’s why we are calling on the government now,” he said.

“We are not going to have a planet by the end of this century if people don’t start doing something.”

Farmers for Climate Action deputy chair Charlie Prell said as rural communities recover from bushfires, drought and a pandemic, anything is possible.

“As we rebuild our economy we have a once in a generation opportunity to create tens of thousands of jobs in renewables across regional Australia,” Mr Prell said.

“We can advance the country’s agricultural interests all in a clean, progressive and sustainable way.”

The five-year $1.8 billion report outlines:

  • The delivery of the National Climate Change and Agriculture Work Plan which plays an important role co-ordinating efforts to promote climate-smart agriculture and build regional resilience to drought, fire and other mounting risks
  • A Land and Environment Investment Fund to support innovation, attract large-scale investment, reward ecosystem services, and promote climate solutions for farmers. A thriving landscape carbon industry alone would generate up to $10.4 billion in revenue and create up to 15,750 jobs by 2030
  • A Regional Resilience Hub Network to strengthen and diversify existing learning networks, encourage innovation, and empower regional communities with choices in a changing climate
  • A Regional Energy Transition Program, to promote and support community-based, clean energy developments, and modernise and decentralise power grids
climate change action farming industry queensland farmers
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PERFECT TIMING: Farm reopens for Christmas in July boom

        premium_icon PERFECT TIMING: Farm reopens for Christmas in July boom

        News Visitors are flooding the region to get as close as they can to a white Christmas.

        Water rates freeze secured for Southern Downs residents

        premium_icon Water rates freeze secured for Southern Downs residents

        News SDRC won’t adopt the 3.5 per cent levy increase despite the announcement from the...

        HELPING HAND: Government offers counselling for recovery

        premium_icon HELPING HAND: Government offers counselling for recovery

        News Small business operators will be able to tap into the government’s free and...

        State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        premium_icon State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        News Renegade business owners will try to force government's hand