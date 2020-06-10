Farmers call to support $1.8 billion climate change package

A NEW report from Farmers for Climate Action shows the possibility of a $100 billion agricultural industry and tens of thousands of jobs to benefit regional communities.

The report outlines four priority areas for federal investment with many of the initiatives outlined already within principle support from the government.

Farmers for Climate Action, a movement of farmers, agricultural leaders and rural Australians hope farmers on the front lines of climate change are part of its solution.

Queensland Wine Industry Association president Mike Hayes said the biggest issues the wine industry faces is climate change.

“The saddest thing we see is that so many people are still denying climate change,” Mr Hayes said.

“It’s costing us more to farm now than it has ever before.”

Mr Hayes said if changes don’t start happening, the future of farming will cease to exist.

“Australians need to be playing part in this, that’s why we are calling on the government now,” he said.

“We are not going to have a planet by the end of this century if people don’t start doing something.”

Farmers for Climate Action deputy chair Charlie Prell said as rural communities recover from bushfires, drought and a pandemic, anything is possible.

“As we rebuild our economy we have a once in a generation opportunity to create tens of thousands of jobs in renewables across regional Australia,” Mr Prell said.

“We can advance the country’s agricultural interests all in a clean, progressive and sustainable way.”

The five-year $1.8 billion report outlines: