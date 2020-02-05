Farmer overjoyed, says dam resembles Sydney Harbour

RAIN REPRIEVE: Russell Betts (left) with Conrad Blakeman (right) who has received a life-changing deluge.

WET weather truly brightened an overcast day as farmers shared their overjoyed reactions and hoped for more rain to hit.

Wyberba farmer Conrad Blakeman said he received 100ml, enough to leave his dams and tanks overflowing.

“The dam was bone-dry and now it’s looking like Sydney Harbour,” he said.

“I’ve even been out there canoeing this week.

“It’s a kiss of life. Everything’s greened up now and it’s gone from desert dirt to green forest verdancy.”

Mr Blakeman estimated his full supply would mean at least six months he didn’t have to worry about spending costs on water from Stanthorpe.

“I had to buy a 1000L plastic cage, brand-new, and run up every couple of weeks, which takes fuel,” he said.

“It’s less pressure. When you work yourself, you multi-task but now it’s one less worry.”

The amateur farmer runs Shetland ponies on his five acre property and said the rain had not only been a relief for him, but also his horses.

“They can’t tell us but you can feel it,” he said.

“They used to hang around the back waiting for feed and now they’re munching and munching.”

But he remained sceptical about whether the deluge would be drought-breaking in the long run.

“Every time I look at the forecast, I don’t believe it until it hits the ground,” he said.

“You get your hopes up, you think it’s going to come and then it doesn’t. But every drop is welcome.”