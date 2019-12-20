Farm shares Christmas spirit

Cooper Young feeds some of the animals at The Granite Belt Christmas Farm.

THE Granite Belt Christmas Farm comes alive at this time of year with plenty of school holiday fun on offer

Representatives from the BUSHkids organisation have been down on the farm this week, hosting a free craft and storytelling stall.

Farm owner Brad Fraser said there is plenty for visitors to do these school holidays.

“It’s pretty good to have the kids out and about and keeping them busy over school holidays,” he said.

“Especially with the animals, story time and Christmas activities ... they are having an absolute ball.”

While the drought has had an impact, Mr Fraser said people are still making the effort to come out and share the Christmas spirit.

“It’s a lot different with of course everything that’s been going on,” he said.

“But it’s better than we thought, but not what it should be.”

While there are activities aplenty, the farm also sells Christmas trees that are grown on the property and has a gift shop full of Christmas goodies.

“All your unique, good, lasting pieces that you just can’t find in the cities or those places,” Mr Fraser said.

The Granite Belt Christmas Farm is located at 321 Aerodrome Rd and will be open daily from 9am-4pm.

The farm will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day but will reopen on December 27 for the remainder of school holidays.

For all enquiries, visit Granite Belt Christmas Farm on Facebook or contact 0412 826 842.