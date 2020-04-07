FAQ: Your coronavirus most-asked questions answered

YOU asked, so we’ve answered. Here’s what you can and can’t do in the Granite Belt region in light of coronavirus regulations.

Can I go to my local park?

The open space of the park is open, but playgrounds and exercise facilities are closed.

This includes:

– Weroona Park

– Stanthorpe off leash dog park

– Stanthorpe skate park

Can I go to the national parks and dams, lakes and weirs so long as I maintain social distancing rules?

No, following advice from the Queensland Government, council closed the following facilities to both water and based recreation activities until further notice.

The following are closed indefinitely:

– Girraween National Park

– Sundown National Park

– Bald Rock National Park

– Boonoo Boonoo National Park

What major events have been cancelled in light of the coronavirus?

The following events in the Southern Downs have been cancelled and/or postponed until further notice:

– Amiens State School Centenary

– Stanthorpe Little Theatre Our Own Guys and Dolls

– Border District Eisteddfod

– Zonta Club of Stanthorpe’s Yellow Dinner

– Anzac Day services around the region

For what reasons can I leave my house?

Queensland Health has mandated that locals must only leave their house for “absolutely necessary reasons”.

The following reasons have been deems “absolutely necessary” reasons to leave the house:

> To obtain essential goods and services, including groceries and pharmaceutical needs

> Receive medical treatment or health care services

> Exercise

> Do work or volunteering that is essential and cannot be done from home (this is any type of work that is not restricted under the latest ‘non-essential business activity and undertaking closure’ direction)

> Visit another person’s home, as long as there are no more than two visitors who do not usually live there

> Visit a terminally ill relative or attend a funeral

> Assist, care for or support immediate family members

> Attend a court or tribunal or comply with a court or tribunal order

> Attend a childcare facility, school, university, or other educational institution to receive instruction that is not possible to receive at home

> Assist with an investigation by police or other law enforcement authority

> All shared custody arrangements of children under 18 years of age, whether informal or court-ordered, can continue as normal. You are allowed to leave home to take children from one parent’s home to the other parent’s home

> To avoid illness, injury or the risk of harm

> To comply with directions of a government agency.

People aged over 70, anybody over 65 with a chronic region and indigenous people over 50 have been urged to stay at home completely.

I feel sick, should I go to the doctor?

Coronavirus tests will only be given if the patient has had contact with a confirmed case, or has travelled overseas in the last 14 days. All GP clinics in the region have moved to telehealth under new government mandates. If you’re presenting symptoms for coronavirus Queensland Health recommends self-isolating, and taking the coronavirus quiz.

Book an appointment with Granite Belt Medical Services on 4681 2733

Book an appointment with MyFamily Medical on 4681 0816

Book an appointment with Rowe Medical on 4681 1159