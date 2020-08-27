Fans storm Barca gates as Messi flees

Lionel Messi's decision to leave Barcelona has not gone down well with the club's loyal fan base.

Messi has been with the famous Spanish club since he was just 13 years of age, but dropped the bombshell he wants to terminate his contract with the club and move on.

After the news came out Messi had demanded to exercise an opt-out clause in his contract, a large group of fans rallied in protest.

Supporters gathered outside of Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium before storming the gates and demanding to speak with Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu.

It has been reported the football megastar could remain with Barcelona, but it would take the departure of Bartomeu to get him to stay.

The 33-year-old Messi's potential departure isn't going to be a smooth process with the wording of his contract throwing a spanner in the works.

Messi had an opt-out clause which would have allowed him to leave Barcelona at the end of this season, meaning he'd be free to sign with any club he wanted.

A problem arises however with the wording of the contract reflecting a normal sporting calendar which would have seen the season end in May. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic the season only just finished.

It means Messi needed to have made his decision in June, not in late August as he has just done.

Barcelona will argue the decision should have come by no later than June 10 while Messi's team will argue the request was made within 10 days of the season ending.

If Barcelona wins the battle, any club hoping to secure the services of Messi will need to pay the whopping buyout clause on his contract which sits at a $1.15 billion (AUD).

The bitter dispute between the superstar player and one of the worlds biggest club's could ultimately lead to a showdown in court.

"I think this is going to end up in a courtroom in Barcelona," Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol said.

"On the one hand Messi will try to force his way out of the club by saying 'I can leave on a free transfer', on the other Barcelona will say 'no, look at your contract, we demand 700 million euros before you can leave'."

TEAMS LINING UP TO SECURE MESSI

Manchester City quickly sprung to the top of the pile in the race to land the signature of one of football's greatest ever players.

Adding to the allure of signing with one of the top English Premier League teams is the chance to reunite with former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola.

"Manchester City is the best option because of the money, because of the Premier League and because of Pep Guardiola. Put everything together and it is a good situation for Lionel Messi," Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero told Sky Sports.

Decisions decisions.

Manchester United should never be counted out from landing a big fish and reports are they'll enter the market in the chase for Messi.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are another leading contender in a move that would pair three of the world's best strikers in the one team.

A combination of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe is a line-up most people would have predicted would only occur in video games but could become reality.

The third club expected to be high in the running is Italian giants Inter Milan with Chinese owner Steven Zhang attempting to boost the club back into a dominant worldwide force.

If dream pairings are the go however we can't rule out Messi teaming up with longtime rival in the GOAT race, Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

