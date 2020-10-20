Fans ‘shattered’ by SAS Australia detail

An unlikely new reality TV queen has emerged after tonight's second episode of SAS Australia - and fans were devastated to see her go.

After raising eyebrows with the initial announcement that she was set to appear on Channel 7's intense new reality TV offering, Schapelle Corby quickly secured herself a fan favourite in the eyes of viewers.

But her time on our screens was short-lived, with the convicted drug smuggler choosing to bow out from the show tonight, leaving social media users devastated.

Corby - who said she chose to go on the show as "part of her healing", not to change people's perceptions of her - opted to leave the challenging environment after being forced to sprint in the mud as a punishment for Underbelly actor Firass Dirani talking back to soldiers.

"Staff, my time has come. I've had enough. I can't run this for one second longer," she said before quitting.

Viewers couldn't get enough of her on the show, many of which expressed their own surprise over their new-found respect for the controversial figure on Twitter tonight.

Other disappointed viewers revealed they had only decided to tune in to see her complete the gruelling challenges.

In Monday night's premiere, viewers watched as former Bali inmate Corby was interrogated by tough chief instructor Ant Middleton.

"Take me back to the moment you thought this was a good idea," one of the soldiers barked at her after playing footage of her sentencing.

"I didn't," she said.

"I went to Bali for a holiday. And then in Bali airport, I picked up my boogie board, and the handle had been cut."

The soldiers continued: "You didn't know someone had cut your boogie board up? Is that what you're trying to say? How come a court of law can prove you guilty? And then you're saying, 'It wasn't me'. What, it just magically turned up in your boogie board and you thought, 'Ugh, don't know how that happened'?"

As tears rolled down her cheeks she made an extraordinary revelation: "I suffered. I started to have mental illness really bad in 2008. And I lived in psychosis for four years."

The 43-year-old explained that her father's death in 2008 was the underlying trigger for her psychosis.

"So mid-2008 I started losing my mind … Hallucinating. I couldn't eat. I don't eat meat anymore because my hallucinations were so vivid I thought I was eating my dad's human flesh."

"I am not fully recovered from it. (My dad) used to come to visit me a lot. I didn't think that he would die and I didn't understand that would be the last time that I would see him," she said.

Speaking to Stellar earlier this month, she said her experience on the show was worth it to "put herself out there" again.

"There is a lot of hate towards me, I get that," she said.

"But it's not about what people think of me. I'm not trying to change their perceptions or give them more to hate. I really don't care what people think of me. I'm at that point of my life now where I am not hurting anybody. This was about whether I could get control of my mind. It was for myself, and I'm so proud I did it."

SAS Australia continues next Tuesday from 7.30pm on Channel 7.

