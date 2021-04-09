Menu
Fans go wild as The Crown star comes out

by Tom Capon, The Sun
9th Apr 2021 7:54 AM

 

The Crown's Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin appears to have come out as queer.

The actress, 25, called herself a "queer bride" as she shared a picture from her new shoot for Pop magazine.

The photo shows Emma in a white wedding dress with a veil, giving the camera a sardonic look as she crosses her arms.

She captioned the image simply: "ur fave queer bride".

 

 

Fans were ecstatic about the caption, with one person commenting: "QUEER? I love my life!"

Another added: "PRINCESS DIANA SAID GAY RIGHTS!!!!"

"PROUD OF YOU," wrote another.

"A WIN FOR THE GIRLS!" quipped another excited fan.

"GO EMMA GO!! EVERYONE CLAPS EVERYONE CHEERS," wrote another, along with several rainbow flag emoijis.

Another commenter remarked: "This will be in the vintage accounts years and years from now. You are ICONIC."

Jeff Ingold, Head of Media at Stonewall, (he/him) said: "Coming out in the public eye can be incredibly difficult, so it's wonderful to see Emma Corrin share her truth with the world.

"It's moving to see so much support out there for Emma.

"Coming out and the labels that people use are always deeply personal decisions.

 

Corrin won praise – and several awards – for her fragile portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown.
"Not all people come out as lesbian, gay, bi or trans.

"Some choose other labels while others reject all and any labels entirely.

"Seeing an increasing number of celebrities do this is great, as it means that more young people feel comfortable in being themselves."

Emma has mostly been coy about her dating life and sexuality.

In October, when asked if there was a "boyfriend on the scene", she replied: "I'd rather navigate this on my own. It's nicer to feel like I'm taking care of me."

Emma's representatives have been contacted for comment.

 

Emma will be staring in upcoming queer drama My Policeman alongside Harry Styles.

Adapted from the 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts and set in the 1950s, Emma plays Marion, who falls in love with her best friend's older brother's pal, Tom (Harry Styles).

They end up marrying - but Tom is having a secret love affair with Patrick (David Dawson), a museum curator.

 

 

While they take measures to keep the relationship a secret - homosexuality was illegal - Marion's jealousy eventually spills out and causes trauma for the trio.

Emma shot to fame after playing Princess Diana in Netflix smash hit The Crown.

She recently won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series for the role.

 

 

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

 

 

Originally published as Fans go wild as The Crown star comes out

