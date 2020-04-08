Menu
An empty Surfers Paradise beach after coronavirus shutdown. Picture: Greg Stolz
News

Famous beach empty after midnight shutdown

by Greg Stolz
8th Apr 2020 7:05 AM

AUSTRALIA'S second-busiest beach, Surfers Paradise, is eerily deserted this morning after it's midnight closure.

Surfers Paradise, The Spit and Coolangatta beaches were ordered shut by Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate to help deter crowds and slow the spread of coronavirus.

Surfers Paradise beach is normally teeming with early morning walkers, joggers, swimmers and surfers but is largely empty.

Sections of the beach near Cavill Ave are taped off and 'beach closed' signs have been erected.

A few people trying to walk along the beach are being warned off by lifesavers.

Mayor Tate has also ordered the closure of almost 6000 beachside carparks from The Spit to Coolangatta to deter beachgoers ahead of Easter.

Surfers is the second busiest beach after iconic Bondi, which has also been closed.

