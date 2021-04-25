Family ties draw Air Force doctor to Stanthorpe Dawn Service

An Air Force doctor inspired by his late grandfather’s heroic war efforts and his mother’s connection to the area returned to the Granite Belt for the first time in years to make a special Anzac Day tribute.

Flight Lieutenant Leo Mathieu Hermans was one of hundreds in attendance at the Anzac Dawn Service in Weeroona Park on Sunday morning.

The 32-year-old Brisbane resident brought his partner Sylvie Sherrin to the service, and said he was pleasantly surprised by the turnout.

Flight Lieutenant Leo Mathieu Hermans with partner Sylvie Sherrin at the Anzac Day Dawn Service

“Being able to come out with the community and salute to the Last Post was pretty special,” Flight Lieutenant Hermans said.

“My mother was from Stanthorpe originally, so I came out here to pay respects to the ones that never made it and to my family and grandfather who served in World War ll and for myself as I am a doctor in the Air Force.

“It’s important not to forget people that have made sacrifices, not just giving their lives, but giving their time and freedom to deploy and to do important work interstate and overseas.

“A lot of these people spend a long time away from family and friends, so I think it’s nice to feel – certainly when you’re in uniform – that people care and appreciate that sort of act of service.”

Flight Lieutenant Hermans wears his late grandfather’s service medals on the right side of his uniform to honour his grandfather’s service.



Flight Lieutenant Hermans late grandfather’s service medals

The serviceman signed up to the Royal Australian Air Force in 2009 at 18 years old to “make a difference” as a doctor, and is currently posted at the RAAF Base in Amberley, 40 km southwest of Brisbane.

“The Bali bombings is probably the catalyst that I thought I could get involved in doing humanitarian work, and my grandfather was in the Army, so I have a family history there as well,” he said.

The doctor has been deployed twice since his enlistment, first to Afghanistan in 2017 and then in 2018 was deployed to Operation Indonesia Assist, which provided tsunami relief during the Sulawesi tsunami.

“It meant a lot to be involved in something that was so important at the time,” the doctor said.

“Working with allied nations and NATO, to be a part of the bigger picture in supporting the peace operations and training the Afghans to improve security and peace in their country was a pretty special thing.”

Flight Lieutenant Hermans with Vice Admiral Michael Noonan at the Stanthorpe War Memorial

Following the cancellation of the Anzac Day Dawn Services in 2020 due to COVID, Flight Lieutenant Hermans paid his respects by standing in his driveway.

The doctor relished the return to usual services in 2021 and said “it was good to be able to see things getting back to normal”.

