A family have been shamed online for trashing a restaurant during their meal.
Food & Entertainment

Family shamed for trashing restaurant

by Britta Zeltmann
25th Feb 2020 8:58 AM

A family has been slammed online after they walked away from their table leaving a "disgusting mess" for staff to clean up.

The diners were shamed on Facebook after they left napkins, food, sauce packets, menus and upturned cups strewn across the booth, floor and chair of the restaurant in Colchester, Essex in the UK last week.

A picture of the mess was shared on Facebook group Spotted: Colchester by an anonymous person, who was outraged by the grubby act.

"I don't care who you are, how often you get to go out to eat, how many kids you've got or how bad your day has been," the Facebook post said.

"It is NOT okay to go out to dinner and walk away from your table - leaving it in a state like this for somebody else to clear up."

 

Harvester in Colchester. Picture: via Google Maps
"This is what happened in Harvester Colchester tonight. The poor young girl left with this disgusting mess didn't know where to start."

Harvester is a chain of restaurants with more than 200 outlets across the UK.

The post has been shared more than 5400 times and attracted more than 3100 comments.

"This is disgusting!!" one person commented on the post.

Another added, "Some people are just animals."

"I've seen this kind of thing before its dreadful. No consideration for anyone."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

