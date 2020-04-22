Family puts on isolation show for neighbours

A FIXTURE of the region's large scale events, the Warwick Thistle and Pipe Band's 2020 performance calendar has been wiped bare by coronavirus restrictions.

But one family involved in the band has not let a lack of stage stand in the way of a good show.

Jumping on the "Isolation Bin Outing" bandwagon, president Alexander Manfield, his wife Jayne and their three children treated their neighbours to a bagpipe and drum show at the end of their drive way.

Dressing up to "take out their bins", the group walked out in full performance attire playing R oad to Gundagai on bagpipes and drums.

"It was a bit of lighthearted fun, my eldest filmed it and we put it on Facebook" Mr Manfield said.

"It was not only an excuse to play our instruments but also to interact with the public."

Mr Manfield said the busy Warwick area they lived in made it a perfect spot for passersby to have a laugh.

"People were stopping their cars to have a laugh along with us, and I guess we made a bit of noise because the nature of the beast is you have to film a few takes before uploading," he said.

"People have been dressing up in what they have at home to take out the bins and posting it all around the world," he said.

Mr Manfield's family added to their typical show look with some masks.

"For us, what we had at home was bagpipes, kilts, drums and a few masks and that was obviously pretty interesting to people because it made the news a few nights ago."

He said the video was a good distraction from the cancellation of their planned Russia tour due to take place this month.

"The last time we all got to perform as a group was the Apple and Grape Festival," Mr Manfield said.

"I've gone from seeing my friends twice a week to only running into them at the shops when out to get essentials, we don't get to do our hobby but people have it far worse off than us."

Mr Manfield said Russia isn't completely dashed.

"It's still on the bucket list, we'll get there one day, just playing it by ear at the moment."

