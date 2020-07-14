Family poisoned after inside BBQ

Eleven people have been rushed to hospital after they were all left with severe carbon monoxide poisoning in Hobart.

The family had used an open charcoal grill inside their South Hobart home, causing the group to be inundated with the toxic gas.

Two adults and five children were taken to Royal Hobart Hospital in a serious condition and four other children are being monitored. The children range in age from two months to 17 years old.

In a statement, the Tasmanian Department of Health said four ambulance crews had arrived at the home around 2.30am this morning after a triple-0 call.

Hobart Fire Brigade said they had attended a hazardous materials incident on Hillborough St in South Hobart at 2.15am after Ambulance Tasmania requested assistance.

Firefighters conducted gas monitoring at the scene and recorded carbon monoxide levels at least four to five times above what is regarded as safe, Hobart Fire Brigade said.

The elevated readings were caused by a solid fuel BBQ being used inside for cooking, causing carbon monoxide to build up in the room over several hours.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour ventilating the house and making the scene safe while paramedics attended to the patients.

"BBQs and grills designed for outside use should never be used inside because they need adequate ventilation to allow toxic fumes to escape. Cooking that requires the use of solid fuel or gas should only be performed outside unless the appliance is specifically designed to be indoors," Acting Deputy Regional Chief Phil Smith said.

"Carbon monoxide is a flammable and volatile gas, and in addition to the health risks associated with inhaling the toxic gas, there was a real risk of an explosion if the gas was ignited by a spark."