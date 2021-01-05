Menu
The owners of beloved labrador Willow were horrified to find a gunshot wound to her side at their home in regional NSW.
Crime

Family dog shot in disturbing attack

by Erin Lyons
5th Jan 2021 6:10 AM

A four-year-old labrador has had emergency surgery after she was found with a gunshot wound to her side at a home in regional NSW.

Willow's owners made the discovery, rushing her to the vet where she had a rifle pellet removed from her wound.

Mystery surrounds how the beloved family pet came to sustain such horror injuries at the Deniliquin home.

Police said Willow was found injured about 7pm Sunday.

She is in a stable condition but suffered internal injuries.

Officers attached to Murray River Police District have launched an investigation.

The local vet believes Willow was likely shot earlier in the day.

Officers are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

