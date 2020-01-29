Menu
St Joseph's are set to receive federal funding to help cover fees.
Drought hit families encouraged to seek fee help

Matthew Purcell
29th Jan 2020 9:15 AM

NEW funding announced by the Federal Government will provide fee relief for Catholic school families experiencing hardship as a result of the ongoing drought.

St Joseph's Stanthorpe Principal Andrew Kendall welcomed Tuesday's funding announcement of $3.9 million for Queensland Catholic schools.

"We are pleased to hear that the Federal Government has announced this funding to support families in need at Catholic schools," Mr Kendall said.

"There are a number of families who get financial assistance from the school as result of the drought and the associated economic hardship that it brings.

"While we do not have details yet of how the government funding will directly support St Joseph's School, we are hopeful that our families will benefit from it.

"Families who are suffering as a result of the drought are encouraged to meet with me.

"We would not like to see any student miss out on an education at St Joey's," he said.

Queensland Catholic Education Commission Executive Director Dr Lee-Anne Perry said it was a welcome announcement for schools throughout the Darling Downs and Granite Belt.

"I urge any family facing difficulty because of the drought to speak with their school principal.

"Our schools are supporting families with fee relief, but also with many other forms of pastoral care to help ease them through their current difficulties."

