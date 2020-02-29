Menu
He might be out of jail and out of Australia, but the fake Tahitian prince Joel Barlow is subject to a legal order during his new life in New Zealand.
Fake prince faces limits on his new life

by Kate Kyriacou
29th Feb 2020 5:57 AM
FAKE prince Joel Barlow spent another night in custody in Auckland as New Zealand authorities worked to put in place a "returning offenders order" to secure his good behaviour.

The fraudster was yet to be seen at the small weatherboard cottage he will share with his mother in the coastal town of Thames on New Zealand's North Island - a long way from the $6 million palatial waterfront New Farm property he once called home.

It is understood Barlow's mother Andre made it most of the way to Auckland Airport on Thursday night before being informed she would be unable to collect her son.

She left the house on Friday morning, returning in the evening with two other women who shouted "f--- you" at waiting media.

Barlow, 44, was released from Wolston Correctional Centre on Thursday after serving eight years of a 14-year sentence for stealing $16 million from Queensland Health.

 

Joel Barlow collects his luggage at Auckland Airport on Thursday night.
He used the money to buy a New Farm home that he decked out in expensive designer furniture and pricey art, two Mercedes-Benz cars, a $95,000 television, clothing, handbags, shoes and even a Louis Vuitton surfboard.

He explained his wealth by telling friends he was a member of the Tahitian royal family.

NZ Corrections Deputy National Commissioner Steve Gibson said Barlow's returning offenders order allowed authorities to monitor criminals in a similar way to parole.

 

Joel Barlow’s new life will be in the bayside North Island town of Thames, 120km southeast of Auckland. Picture: Liam Kidston
