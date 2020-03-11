FAIR FUN: The community event you won’t want to miss

SAY CHEESE: Big smiles from children and staff at Aussie Kindies Early Learning ahead of the family fun fair on Saturday.

AN EARLY learning centre wanting to connect with the community is holding a family fun fair this weekend.

Centre manager Taylor Emblen said Aussie Kindies Early Learning took advantage of the well overdue get together.

“We usually hold an open day to get everyone in our community involved but it has been a while since we held our last one,” Ms Emblen said.

Jumping castles, freed food and drinks, face painting, fairy floss and plenty of activities was just a few things Ms Emblen named for the day.

“We want to get our name out there and show the community that we are invested in getting them involved,” she said.

She said it is a great stepping stone to building relationships with staff, having majority of educators employed at the centre for the last ten years.

“We have a very little to no turnover of staff. It creates those amazing relationships with children.”

Mrs Emblen said the event is free, with everyone and anyone encouraged to come along.

“It doesn’t cost anything, everything is free and supplied by the centre.

“We invite everyone to come and check us out because we want to be out there and create a strong relationship.”

Aussie Kindies family fun fair will be held on Saturday, March 14 from 10am to 1pm at 33 Short St.