Ignoring police lights and siren, the car sped away.
Crime

Failing to name speeding driver costs car owner dearly

Peter Hardwick
by
5th Feb 2020 5:30 AM
FAILING to name the person he claimed was driving when his car sped away from police on a Toowoomba street has proved expensive for the vehicle's owner.

A car registered to Peter Thomas Lipsett was clocked doing 117kmh in an 80kmh zone about 2.30pm, November 21, last year, Toowoomba Magistrates Court was told.

Despite the police patrol activating lights and siren directing the car to stop, it had travelled on the wrong side of the road into a round-a-bout and sped away.

Spoken to by police on December 9, Lipsett told police he hadn't been driving that day and though he knew the identity of the driver he wasn't going to tell them, the court heard.

The 42-year-old was handed a notice requiring him to nominate the driver by statutory declaration.

He did not comply with the notice and pleaded guilty before the court to the offence of failing to give a statutory declaration which carried a maximum penalty of 100 penalty units which equated to $13,345 in Queensland.

His solicitor Michael Corben told the court he had strongly advised his client to comply with the order but his client said he was fearful of the person concerned.

His client was a disability pensioner who lived with his mother in Toowoomba, he said.

Magistrate Graham Lee fined Lipsett $1000 and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for three months.

Toowoomba Chronicle

