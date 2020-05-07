Menu
Philomena Brownjohn and Richard Blundell were impressed by the display.

JOLLY HARVEST: Nate O'Brien, Janette O'Brien, Liam O'Brien with Santa at the Granite Belt Christmas Farm Christmas tree harvest on Saturday.

ART: Residents attended the opening of four new exhibits at the Stanthorpe regional art gallery last Friday night. Moira Van Houdt, Kim Lockner, and Jemma Smith.

Fire crews have shared these images as they continue to fight the Deepwater blaze by land and air.

Don and Judy Lock and Doreen Watson.

The crowd looks through the gallery at the opening of the 2018 JADA.

News

FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters

7th May 2020 6:08 AM

AN UNDERGROUND explosion at Anglo American's Grosvenor Mine near Moranbah has sent shockwaves through an industry reeling from the deaths of seven men in the mines and quarry industry in 18 months.

Five workers suffered signficant burns in the incident about 3.15pm on May 6. All five were flown to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a large-scale medivac operation from Moranbah Hospital.

The State Government has vowed a thorough probe into the disaster in a quest for answers.

It is the latest in a tragic number of incidents to rock the industry.

