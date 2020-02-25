Face-to-face: Meet the candidate meetings coming

Southern Downs residents will have a chance to meet their candidates.

Southern Downs residents will have a chance to meet their candidates.

THE public will have three opportunities to put their questions to council candidates in person.

A series of meet the candidate events will be held in early March.

Two to be hosted in Warwick and one in Stanthorpe.

A breakfast will be hosted by the Hawker Road Function Centre in Warwick on March 10 from 6.30am.

That meeting will give people a face to face with the three mayoral candidates, Tracy Dobie, Joe Doepel and Vic Pennisi.

On Wednesday, March 11, a meet the candidates with all the current nominees will be held at Stanthorpe Showgrounds Exhibition Centre from 5.30pm.

Then on March 12 from 5.30pm, a second meeting with all your council hopefuls will be held at Warwick’s Criterion Hotel.

The breakfast is between $25 and $30 per person with RSVP’s required by February 28.

The further two meetings are free to the public.

For more visit www.warwicktickets.com.au