Face of farm steps down from spotlight

THE face of the Happy Pig Farm has decided to hang up her trotters after bringing happiness and smiles to visitors for more than five years.

Freckles the ‘poster girl pig’ announced her retirement from piggyback riding on Sunday, with farm owner Gail Gillis saying the beloved pig would still be up for a pat or tummy tickle.

“She is getting a little bit old and stiff looking so we decided it was best for her to retire,” Mrs Gillis said.

Gail’s husband Paul said she will be stepping down from the spotlight and into the retirement life.

“Her hoofs are starting to crack and sometimes when they are getting a bit older and the soil gets a little bit moist they have trouble walking,” he said.

“She can still join us on a tour to be patted but there won’t be any more riding.”

If Freckles turns down the pats from children Mr Gillis said Dotti the understudy will step in.

“Dotti isn’t as big as Freckles. She’s smaller and the children can reach in and pat her.

“Whereas Freckles while she is a lovely animal she is very big and can intimidate younger children.”

IN HER ELEMENT: Freckles the superstar pig doing what she does best.

Freckles will be taking on her new role as the Happy Pig Farm mascot, observing from the sidelines.

“Yes, Freckles is retiring but we are still a fabulous place for families to bring children,” Mrs Gillis said.

“She just looks like us and is a bit stiff when she gets up.

“She has brought joy to hundreds of children over the years.”

With plenty in town for the Apple & Grape Harvest Festival this weekend, the pair hope tourists make the effort to pop out and experience their farm.

“We cater to all and provide a wonderful hands on farm experience,” she said.