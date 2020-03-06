Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Arrest. Photo: File.
Arrest. Photo: File.
News

‘F--- off, you know my name’

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
6th Mar 2020 12:30 AM | Updated: 6:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BIG night out with friends ended in chaos when a young Hervey Bay man was found intoxicated inside another person's home last month.

Matthew Nicholas Porich was located by the resident around 1am on February 9.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell said the complainant was able to pin him down.

Police arrived and found the complainant standing over Porich near the front door.

"Officers tried to handcuff him but he resisted," Ms McConnell said.

They were eventually able to restrain him but he refused to get into the paddy wagon.

After arriving at the watch house, Porich refused to say his name.

"He responded by telling the officer to f--- off and that he already knew his name," Ms McConnell said.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter argued much of his client's behaviour could be blamed on booze.

Porich pleaded guilty to three charges.

Mr Guttridge imposed a $650 fine but did not record a conviction.

More Stories

Show More
court news crime news fccrime hervey bay crime hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL Q&A: 28 candidates respond to your questions

        premium_icon COUNCIL Q&A: 28 candidates respond to your questions

        News Our reader’s have come up with the questions. Council hopefuls have responded. Do their answers meet your expectations?

        Looking back to see how far we have come

        premium_icon Looking back to see how far we have come

        News Granite Belt Drought Assist reflect on how far our region has come in 12 months

        TP HYSTERIA: Stanthorpe shelves stripped of product

        premium_icon TP HYSTERIA: Stanthorpe shelves stripped of product

        News In bizarre scenes, Stanthorpe residents have been seen with trolleys full of toilet...

        Big thanks for staff with ‘big hearts’

        premium_icon Big thanks for staff with ‘big hearts’

        News A small act of kindness for hard working staff doesn’t go unoticed