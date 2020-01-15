Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘F--k I hate court’: This is why you don’t film a magistrate

Aisling Brennan
14th Jan 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 15th Jan 2020 5:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BALLINA man has pleaded guilty to filming in a Lismore courtroom and sharing it with his friends on social media.

Sean Blazley, 30, who did not appear before Lismore Local Court on Monday, had his solicitor Vince Boss enter the guilty plea on his behalf.

Blazley was charged with using a recording device in court premises in November after he was allegedly seen by a sheriff filming the court proceedings.

Police charged Blazley after he was caught using the social media application Snapchat to film a magistrate and had written the words "F--k I hate court" across the video.

A Sentencing Assessment Report has been requested ahead of his next appearance at Lismore Local Court on February 24.

lismore local court northern rivers crime richmond police district snapchat
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia Day heats up with annual triathlon

        premium_icon Australia Day heats up with annual triathlon

        News The annual Stanthorpe Australia Day Triathlon is back again this year and right around the corner.

        Rain a chance over coming days

        premium_icon Rain a chance over coming days

        News Coastal areas should see some rainfall over the next couple days with the pattern...

        PHOTOS: Holiday screening brings fun for all ages

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Holiday screening brings fun for all ages

        News Crowds both old and young were on the edge of their seat at a special school...

        Tragic twist in fallen miner’s last minutes on shift

        premium_icon Tragic twist in fallen miner’s last minutes on shift

        News All operations at the Blackwater mine have been suspended