Crime

‘F--k I hate court’: man sentenced for filming magistrate

Aisling Brennan
24th Feb 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 25th Feb 2020 11:54 AM
Subscriber only

A BALLINA man has been sentenced after he was caught filming in a Lismore courtroom and sharing it with his friends on social media.

Sean Blazley, 30, pleaded guilty last month for using a recording device in court premises in November after he was seen by a sheriff filming the court proceedings.

Police charged Blazley after he was caught using the social media application Snapchat to film a magistrate and had written the words "F--k I hate court" across the video.

Magistrate Jeff Linden sentenced Blazley to a 15-month community corrections order, where he will need to perform 50 hours of community service work.

court crime lismore local court northern rivers crime obstruction of justice richmond police district snapchat social media
Lismore Northern Star

