Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene of debauchery at Tin Can Bay. Photo: Shane Zahner
The scene of debauchery at Tin Can Bay. Photo: Shane Zahner
News

Eyebrows raised in Tin Can as locals engage in ‘orgy’

Donna Jones
, donna.jones@gympietimes.com.au
9th Feb 2020 9:33 AM | Updated: 1:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE term 'horny toad' got a whole new meaning last week in Tin Can Bay.

Locals believe the sudden wet spell after such a pro-longed period of dry has flushed cane toads out into the open and they are huge, and randy it seems.

Swimmers at the Tin Can Bay Pool Friday said there were hundreds, if not thousands of huge toads in Les Lee Park all "having a massive toad orgy".

One resident, who didn't want to be named, said she thought there were millions of toads carpeting the ground "like a blanket".

What appears to be toad-spawn after a huge orgy on the foreshore at Tin Can Bay early Friday morning.Photo - Shane Zahner
What appears to be toad-spawn after a huge orgy on the foreshore at Tin Can Bay early Friday morning.Photo - Shane Zahner

 

Another local Tanya Theilemann said she'd "never seen so many toads in one spot before in my life".

Another resident said he thought they were rocks until they moved.

"That's the most I've seen in one hit. And they were huge," he said.

And by huge, he estimated some would be as big as 10cm across and all were swingers, apparently.

"The girls all had about three or four boyfriends each. It was toads jumping on toads," he said.

All that remained of the orgy that took place early Friday morning by the afternoon were a couple of fatalities...Photo - Shane Zahner
All that remained of the orgy that took place early Friday morning by the afternoon were a couple of fatalities...Photo - Shane Zahner

On the other side of town another resident Sarsha Liversley said she didn't see them but she could hear them in the drain and vacant lot opposite IGA.

"I heard them. It sounded like there were millions," Ms Liversley.

"I heard them all night and you'll hear them everytime it rains.

"When it's raining you can really hear them go off.

"It was deafening yesterday (Thursday)," she said.

cane toads gross horny toad offbeat news sex orgy tin can bay news weird
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STORM WARNING: Thunderstorms expected as floods continue

        STORM WARNING: Thunderstorms expected as floods continue

        News ANOTHER thunderstorm warning has been issued for the region.

        Regions recovery plans take flight

        premium_icon Regions recovery plans take flight

        News Our regions road to recovery is well underway but the one thing community members...

        Ongoing drought a concern for Southern Downs’ rare species

        premium_icon Ongoing drought a concern for Southern Downs’ rare species

        News WORRIES wildlife drought-hit and being “eaten out of existence” could soon...

        Vege prices’ ‘100 per-cent rise’ as drought hits stores

        premium_icon Vege prices’ ‘100 per-cent rise’ as drought hits stores

        News WIDESPREAD shortages cause alarm for buyers and grocers as experts predict a...