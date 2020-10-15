‘EYESORE’: Heartache as Community Cupboard shutdown

DISTRAUGHT: Kate and Alison Moran were shocked to learn a fellow member of the community didn’t appreciate their community cupboard.

THE founder of Stanthorpe's Community Cupboard has been left distraught after complaints about the charitable endeavour led to it being shutdown.

The cupboard, which was started to help the community access household items for free, was officially closed on Tuesday after a notice was issued by council to remove products.

Founder Kate Moran said was shocked to hear a fellow resident wasn't understanding of the help they were trying to provide.

"We got a card in the mail from council and I thought they might have had a problem, but it was a resident in the area," Ms Moran said.

"I'm not sure if it's from the same street but they complained about it being an eyesore."

Ms Moran said the cupboard had rapidly grown in the three weeks it was operational, with residents from Warwick and Wallangarra eager to get involved.

Donated items were neatly arranged at 9 Hillcrest St each day and were later put into shelves.

More than four trailer loads of items had been donated, according to Ms Moran, who said the cupboard would be deeply missed.

"I thought people might have complained sooner because people don't react to change well but it surprised me with the amount of support we've had," she said.

"Unless you are part of a gym, book club, or sport, you have to be part of an organisation to have a sense of community frequently, otherwise it's sporadic.

"It will be missed, I can say that - I didn't think it would have had the impact it's had."

Ms Moran said there were still plans to find a more permeant alternative.

"It hasn't tainted it for me, it's just made me thing about doing the shed a lot sooner," she said.

"In the beginning I thought four to six months but now it's like if someone has a spare shed and were willing to put stuff there, it would be ideal."

