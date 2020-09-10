Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Officers from Richmond and Coffs Clarence Police Districts are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Officers from Richmond and Coffs Clarence Police Districts are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13, 2020.
News

Extensive work under way in search for missing man

Alison Paterson
9th Sep 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 1:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE from two districts continue to appeal for information on missing Northern Rivers man Rohan Lloyd.

On Wednesday morning police again called for public assistance as they continue to search for a man missing from the state's north.

Rohan Lloyd, aged 37, was last seen in Kyogle about 11am on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

His family contacted police when he could not be contacted. Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare.

 

Police released an image of car they said is similar to the one missing man Rhoan Lloyd was driving. It is a light blue 2009 Hyundai Getz and was located by police on Wednesday, September 2, near Whiteman Creek Rd on the mid-north coast.
Police released an image of car they said is similar to the one missing man Rhoan Lloyd was driving. It is a light blue 2009 Hyundai Getz and was located by police on Wednesday, September 2, near Whiteman Creek Rd on the mid-north coast.

 

His vehicle - a light blue 2009 Hyundai Getz - was located by police on Wednesday, September 2, near Whiteman Creek Road on the mid-north coast.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence and Richmond Police Districts are conducting extensive inquiries into his whereabouts.

Mr Lloyd lives in Lismore, however, he is also known to frequent the Kyogle, Barkers Vale and Coffs Harbour areas.

Police have released an image of a vehicle similar to Mr Lloyd's in the hope that someone may have noticed it around the mid north coast in late August to early September.

Mr Lloyd is described as being of caucasian appearance, 167cm tall, with a medium build, balding brown hair and a short, fine beard.

Anyone who sees him, or believes they know his whereabouts, or who may have seen his light blue 2009 Hyundai Getz with NSW registration CI 19 FC in late August or early September, is urged to contact police.

Anyone with information about Rohan's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

More Stories

lismore missing man northern rivers news police rohan lloyd
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1M BOOST: Council to invest in water, parks, infrastructure

        Premium Content $1M BOOST: Council to invest in water, parks, infrastructure

        News A new round of drought relief funding is set to boost Southern Downs communities.

        The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        Premium Content The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        News Police check up on Qld’s 300 worst DV offenders

        Vineyard’s sale secures climate friendly future

        Premium Content Vineyard’s sale secures climate friendly future

        News A Granite Belt winery has hit the market with owners certain the sale of the...

        Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Premium Content Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Politics The Electoral Commission has fired the starter’s gun for state poll