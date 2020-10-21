EXPOSED: Stanthorpe’s latest drink/ drug drivers

NAMED AND SHAMED: Nine residents sentenced on drink and drug driving matters in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court.

WHETHER drugged-up or over the legal limit, a number of people are caught driving recklessly on Granite Belt roads each week.

Here’s a wrap of the nine residents to be sentenced in the Stanthorpe Magistrates Court for drink and drug driving related offences this week.

Malcolm Frederick Boal said unwanted advances from a close friend forced him to get behind the wheel after having a few drinks.

The 61-year-old returned a BAC of 0.120 when he was pulled over on High St, Stanthorpe.

The Stanthorpe man told the court he was looking for place to stay and was worried for his safety when he was pulled over by police at 11pm on September 11.

Boal pleaded guilty to one count of driving a vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Craig Benjamin Townsend will be off the road for six months after pleaded guilty to drug driving.

The 26-year-old tested positive for marijuana on January 21 when police pulled him over on Lock St.

At the time, the Stanthorpe man was the holder of a probationary licence.

Magistrate Robert Turra said he had to take into consideration Townsend’s appearance in Warwick District Court on August 6 on supply charges.

Townsend pleaded guilty to one count drug driving.

No conviction was recorded.

A 19-year-old woman learnt the hard way the consequences of driving with drugs in her system.

Rielley Shae Jefferies pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug driving when she tested positive for marijuana.

Police pulled the Stanthorpe woman over on August 14 on the New England Highway, Applethorpe, as part of a static drug test.

She was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Shaun Douglas Mason will be off the road for the next month after he pleaded guilty to drug driving.

The 40-year-old man was caught with marijuana in his system when stopped by police on Connor St, Stanthorpe.

Magistrate Robert Turra noted the Stanthorpe man’s relatively clean history, however, ordered him to “be careful” on the roads.

He was also fined $300.

Jonathon Andrew Bray said he was going through “a bit of a bad time” when he tested positive for drug driving.

The 32-year-old was caught with marijuana in his system on June 11 after police pulled him over on the New England Highway, Cottonvale.

The father of two admitted to having the drug but said he was trying to pull himself together.

“I wish I never did it but times get tough and people make mistakes,” Bray said.

Bray pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving.

He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for three months.

A search of Jackie Sue Palmer’s car uncovered 2.7g of cannabis rolled into a “number of cigarettes” Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard.

Police pulled the Stanthorpe woman over on August 23 in Applethorpe and asked if there was anything in the car she shouldn’t have.

Later that night, police pulled the 35-year-old over where she returned a positive drug test to marijuana.

Palmer pleaded guilty to one count each of possession and drug driving.

She was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for one month.

No conviction was recorded.

Matthew Jon Anderson knew he’d made a mistake when he tested positive for drug driving.

The 29-year-old was pulled over on the New England Highway, Applethorpe on August 5, returning a positive reading to marijuana.

Magistrate Turra said the Stanthorpe father-to-be should know the implications of driving with a drug in his system.

Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving.

He was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for six months.

A 19-year-old was given a stern warning by the Stanthorpe Magistrate when he pleaded guilty to drug driving.

Damien Anthony East tested positive for marijuana when police pulled him over on August 12 in Applethorpe.

Magistrate Turra warned the Stanthorpe man not to come back to court after committing his first offence.

East pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving.

He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Andrew Robert Horton said it was safer for him to drive than his “legless cousin” despite not holding a license and having had a few drinks earlier.

The 29-year-old had a BAC of 0.035 when police pulled him over on May 8 in Peaks Crossing.

Horton pleaded guilty to one count each of driving while over the no alcohol limit and driving without a license.

He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $600.

