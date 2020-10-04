EXPOSED: Stanthorpe’s latest crime trends

ON PATROL: Stanthorpe police on the look-out for illegal activity. File Photo.

WITHIN the last month alone, nearly 40 crimes have been committed in the Stanthorpe area.

Using Queensland Police Service data dated September 3, 2020 – October 2, 2020, the Border Post has gained shocking insights into Stanthorpe’s criminal activity.

Of the 38 crimes occurring within this period, good order offences were the most common, followed by drug-related crimes and traffic violations.

STANTHORPE’S MOST COMMON CRIMES:

Good order offences – 12 offences

Drug offences – 11 offences

Traffic-related offences – 7 offences

Other theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 3 offences

Assault – 2 offences

The Stanthorpe CBD remained the most popular area for crime, with 17 of Stanthorpe’s 38 offences occurring there.

These included six good order offences, four drug-related crimes, two thefts (excluding property offences), two assaults, and a traffic violation.

Wallangarra Rd and its surrounds were another crime hotspot with another six offences occurring.

STANTHORPE’S CRIME HOTSPOTS:

High St – 12 offences

Wallangarra Rd – 6 offences

Georges Lane – 3 offences

Heritage Park – 2 offences

Stanthorpe’s criminals are most likely to strike in the middle of the night, with more offences occurring at midnight than any other hour of the day.

The next common timeslots were midday, 10am, and 8pm.

CRIME PRIME TIME:

Friday 10pm – 6am – 5 offences

Monday 2pm – 10pm – 5 offences

Wednesday 2pm – 10pm – 4 offences

Friday 2pm – 10pm – 3 offences

Saturday 10pm – 6am – 3 offences