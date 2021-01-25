EXPOSED: Stanthorpe’s drink/drug drivers

IN COURT: These are the Stanthorpe residents convicted of drink and drug driving this week. Picture: Brett Wortman

IN COURT: These are the Stanthorpe residents convicted of drink and drug driving this week. Picture: Brett Wortman

A man who drove home from his birthday party at nearly four times the legal alcohol limit was just one of the Stanthorpe residents who faced court for drink driving this week.

Whether they got behind the wheel right after drinks with friends or days after smoking marijuana, each gave their excuses in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court.

Here’s the full list of those convicted of drink and drug driving this week.

Corey Adam Little told the Stanthorpe Magistrates Court he “made a terrible mistake” when he drove after using marijuana.

The 35-year-old was pulled over by police at 4.30pm on the New England Highway at Applethorpe on October 6 last year, where he recorded a positive drug test result.

Little pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Seunghun Lee was taken off the road for 10 months after he was busted driving while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

The 28-year-old recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.186 when he was pulled over on Pike St on December 31 last year.

Duty lawyer Clare Hine told the court it was her client’s birthday and he’d underestimated his alcohol consumption.

Lee pleaded guilty to one count of drunk driving. He was fined $1000.

Paul Edgar Taylor claimed he only used marijuana to self-medicate when he was sprung driving with the drug in his system.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the man was intercepted on Granite Belt Dr at Thulimbah on November 6 last year.

Taylor pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Sean Douglas William Gunnlaugsson lost his licence for a month after pleading guilty to one count of drink driving.

The Stanthorpe man was pulled over on High St about midnight on December 12 for a random breath test, where he had a BAC of 0.051.

The self-represented Gunnlaugsson asked the court for the lowest disqualification period to minimise the impact on his role as a cattle property manager and father of two.

He was also fined $350.

Amanda Mandavy was busted behind the wheel while drunk and unlicensed.

She was pulled over by police for a random breath test about 9.30pm in Texas Rd on December 19.

She recorded a BAC of 0.183, and a licence check revealed hers was suspended.

Mandavy pleaded guilty to one count each of drunk driving and unlicensed driving.

She was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Attempts to self-medicate chronic pain with marijuana turned into a court date for Clinton Ross Benson.

The 36-year-old was pulled over on High St in Stanthorpe on November 28, where he tested positive for marijuana in his system.

The self-represented Benson said he used marijuana to relieve chronic pain caused by a workplace accident, but would now try to get a legal prescription instead.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Larissa Doris Bacchetti was taken off the road for five months after being busted driving while more than twice the alcohol limit.

The court heard she had about six beers at the pub with friends before getting behind the wheel on January 9.

The Stanthorpe woman was pulled over by police on Harris St later that night, where she had a BAC of 0.109.

McKetty pleaded guilty to one count of drunk driving and was fined $500.

MORE STANTHORPE NEWS:

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

GALLERY: Bumper crowds at Allora Heritage Weekend

TRUE BLUE: Your Australia Day events guide

Man flashes pub in risque drunken display