Explosive claim Gobbo knew about murder before it happened

Barrister-turned-snitch Nicola Gobbo knew Jason Moran was going to be murdered before it happened, a convicted killer says. But the claim has been rubbished.

Nicola Gobbo was told at least one gangland murder was being planned before it happened, a convicted killer has claimed.

The former client of the barrister-turned-snitch, who was an associate of gangland figure Carl Williams, was jailed for his role in several underworld killings.

He made the claim in a closed hearing of the Lawyer X royal commission, saying: "She knew Jason Moran was going to get knocked".

"I told her Carl's going after him," the secret witness said.

"Gobbo knew I was very close to Carl, she'd always try and get stuff out of me."

The man, who cannot be identified, said he was pressured by his then-lawyer Gobbo to plead guilty and roll on his co-accused and others for a series of murders.

"If I never had Gobbo I'd never be pleading guilty," he told the commission via audiolink from a secret location.

The high-ranking criminal was awarded a secret petition of mercy that saw his maximum sentence of more than 20 years slashed to 12.

The commission heard the gangland figure cut a deal - supported by Victoria Police - after providing more than 14 statements assisting police.

The man also claimed he kept Gobbo on a $150,000-a-year retainer after he learned drug kingpin Tony Mokbel was doing the same thing.

"I know that Tony was paying her money for nothing," he said.

"Sometimes for services, sometimes just to keep her on board."

Gobbo's lawyer, Rishi Nathwani, slammed the man's evidence as "lies" during a fiery cross-examination.

"I'm going to say in the clearest of terms you're about as dishonest as they come," Mr Nathwani said.

Mr Nathwani put to him that he was "right at the top of the underworld tree" and had committed the "cardinal sin" by snitching.

"You dogged on pretty much everyone," he said.

The man replied: "Same as your client (Gobbo)."

The man conceded he had lied to an Australian Crime Commission hearing, but he said he did so because he "wasn't rolling at the time".

He said he found out Gobbo was an agent of Victoria Police during a court proceeding and dumped her soon after.

"She tried to convince me that she wasn't but she had a smirk on her face because she knew I didn't have the power to put her away, it was all over," he said.

Gobbo is expected to give evidence on Tuesday.

