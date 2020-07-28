‘Exploding’ tinnies: Brewer issues product recall

A renowned brewer with three popular southeast Queensland locations has issued a product recall on one of its beers due to fears the cans may explode.

Ballistic Beer Co, which was founded in Salisbury in 2015 before opening a second outlet at West End in mid-2018 and a third in Springfield last year, issued a statement yesterday urgently recalling some batches of its Twang Brambleberry Sour beer.

Ballistic said 375mL cans of this beer (Batch 20117, PKD July 10 and July 13) "may be affected by refermentation in the can which could result in exploding cans".

Refermentation means the beer has continued to ferment in the can, adding extra carbon dioxide to the brew which places the aluminium under inordinate pressure.

Ballistic said the source of the issue is still under investigation.

"In the interest of customers' safety and product quality (we have) decided to immediately recall all cans and kegs from the affected batch," they said.

"We have an extensive on-site and off-site quality program already in place and once our investigations are completed we will be implementing any changes required to prevent this issue from recurring in the future."

Customers can return beer from the affected batch to the retailer they purchased it from for a full refund, or they can email a picture of the bottom of their affected cans to recall@ballisticbeer.com.au to receive replacement cans from the brewer's next Seasonal Beer release in four - six weeks.

Prior to this hiccup, Ballistic enjoyed a charmed start to the year, cleaning up at the prestigious Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show.

Ballistic at Salisbury was named champion large brewery, its Oak XPA beer picked up champion hybrid beer for the second year in a row, while its Water Me Lawn Gose beer, brewed in partnership with Seqwater, won champion desalinated beer.

